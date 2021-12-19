Signaturefd LLC Acquires 8,880 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $17,650,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

