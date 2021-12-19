Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Avalara by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.