Signaturefd LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Diageo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $210.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $213.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

