Signaturefd LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Payments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 32.4% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

