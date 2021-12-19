Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

