Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SGFY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

