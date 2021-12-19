Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SILC opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Silicom has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

