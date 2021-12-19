SkillSoft Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for SkillSoft in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SkillSoft stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

