SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

