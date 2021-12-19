SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLI. Canaccord Genuity raised SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SLI stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

SL Industries Company Profile

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

