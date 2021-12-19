SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €16.12 ($18.11) and last traded at €15.70 ($17.64). 26,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.48 ($17.39).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.07 and its 200-day moving average is €18.38.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

