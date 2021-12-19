Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SDXAY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

