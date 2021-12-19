Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNOA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.