Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $18,586.40 and approximately $282.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006992 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

