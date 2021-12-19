SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

