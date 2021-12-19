Spire Wealth Management Acquires 400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 445,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,641,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

