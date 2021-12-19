Spire Wealth Management Buys 60 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,283,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $514.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

