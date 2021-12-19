Spire Wealth Management Has $42,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE:THO opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.