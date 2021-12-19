Spire Wealth Management Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zynga were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam increased its position in Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock worth $761,849. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

