Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 651 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

