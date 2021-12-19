Spire Wealth Management Sells 617 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 26.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.