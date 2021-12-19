Spire Wealth Management Takes $33,000 Position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 2.63% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

