Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

SPLK stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $407,210. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.