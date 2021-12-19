Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $16.50. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 793 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

