Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.01 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.