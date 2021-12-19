SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.97. 1,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

