Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Up 2.9%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 6,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,290,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

