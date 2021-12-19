SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
