SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSAAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.