SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.13 ($4.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.95) on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.08. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($52,570.37). Insiders bought 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,543 over the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

