Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

