State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

