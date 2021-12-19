State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 31.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

