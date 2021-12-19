State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.