State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.