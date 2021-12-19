State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $203.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

