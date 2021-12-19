State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.53 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

