State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,616 shares of company stock worth $3,731,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

