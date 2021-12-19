State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $82,373,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

BKR stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,568,757 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.