State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $470.56 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $307.87 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

