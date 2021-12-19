State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.12 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

