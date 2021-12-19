State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,733 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

