Stephens Inc. AR Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

