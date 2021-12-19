Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

