Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 344,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.