Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,032 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

