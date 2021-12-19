Stephens Inc. AR Takes $2.40 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

