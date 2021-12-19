STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.16 ($49.61).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($45.51) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.53 ($0.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €41.37 ($46.48). 4,212,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.26 and a 200-day moving average of €36.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.