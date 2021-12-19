Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,138% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 294,403 shares of company stock worth $1,484,351. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

