StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.64.

STNE stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

