STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

